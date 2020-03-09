Police searching for suspect in weekend stabbing in Bismarck

The Bismarck Police Department is searching for a man they say stabbed a woman on Saturday night.

Police say a warrant is out for the arrest of 49-year-old Lucio Cruz, who is accused of aggravated assault.

According to Bismarck police, Cruz got into a dispute over a cell phone with a woman on East Broadway Avenue around 10:45 PM Saturday. He then struck her in the back, leaving a stab wound. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police say they were unable to locate Cruz after the incident. A weapon was not recovered.

Cruz is described as 5’7″, 196 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He has a prominent tattoo on his neck.

If you see Cruz, do not approach him. Instead, call police with any information at (701) 223-1212.