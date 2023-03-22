BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A gun was found on a student by police during lunch on Tuesday at Bismarck Century High School.

According to Bismarck Police Lieutenant Luke Gardiner, a School Resource Officer at Century High School was notified that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon during school. The officer immediately began an investigation and located the student in question.

Upon searching the student, a weapon was found and seized. The student was then referred to Juvenile Court for a weapons violation.

Police stated that nobody was hurt.

KX News also reached out to Bismarck Public Schools who stated they did not have any new information to release at this time.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.