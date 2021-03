Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Minot Police say 46-year-old Aaron Baker was arrested on Monday for four warrants, all related to various drug offenses.

Subject has been taken into custody without further incident. SWAT was called to assist as subject was threatening violence. — Minot Police (@MinotPD) March 29, 2021

On Twitter, police said officers were in the 700 block of 8th St NW around 4:22 p.m. to arrest Baker when he refused to leave the house. SWAT was called to assist.

46 yr old Aaron Baker was taken into custody for 4 outstanding warrants related to various drug offenses, all Class C felonies. — Minot Police (@MinotPD) March 29, 2021

Around 6:45 p.m., Baker was taken into custody on the four warrants, which are all class C felonies.