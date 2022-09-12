WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 34-year-old Williston man was arrested Sunday morning after fleeing police in both a vehicle and foot chase.

According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving west on Highway 2, exceeding speeds of 100 mph and driving recklessly across the center median, posing a significant danger to oncoming traffic.

While crossing the median, the driver collided with a Williams County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and then into an unoccupied building. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Sheriff’s deputies then chased down the man and took him into custody, arresting him on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle

Driving under suspicion

Reckless endangerment (2 counts)

Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer

As well as citations for:

Driving the wrong way on a one way

Reckless driving

Failing to use traffic signal

Speeding (106 mph in a 55 mph)

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Fleeing on foot

The man is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center. The Sheriff’s Office reports no major injuries occurred as a result of the incident.