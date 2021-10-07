Police: Woman arrested for fleeing near Manvel has warrants out of Florida

An Indianapolis woman was arrested Thursday after police say she fled during a traffic stop near Manvel.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper stopped a 26-year-old woman on I-29. The trooper was attempting to identify the driver and asked her to step out of the vehicle when she put the vehicle in drive and fled.

The woman took the Manvel exit, ran off the road and through a fence. The barbed wire fence punctured her tire, causing it to go flat.

Highway Patrol says she was taken into custody for driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement, speeding, no insurance and fleeing a peace officer. She also had full extradition warrants from Florida.