BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A preliminary hearing for Corbin Lampert, the 19-year-old accused of murdering 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein this past June, took place this Thursday at the Burleigh County Courthouse.

Witnesses say Lampert was the last person they saw holding a handgun at an apartment on Ohio Street in Bismarck. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw Hohbein lying on the floor.

Later that next morning, police were able to apprehend Lampert, who eventually admitted to being at the apartment and handling the firearm but said that another juvenile shot the victim.

On Thursday, Lampert was charged with murder of a child victim, a class AA felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm, a class C felony.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. He pled not guilty to both charges.

Lampert’s trial was also set on Thursday for March 4.