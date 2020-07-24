Probation for martial arts teacher accused of sexual assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck martial arts instructor accused inappropriately touching a student and shooting video in a locker room has been sentenced to probation after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Adler Scheer, 24, pleaded guilty to promoting obscenity to minors. A charge of sexual assault and two counts of surreptitious intrusion were dismissed Thursday under the terms of the agreement.

Scheer won’t have to register as a sex offender.

Scheer was charged after a student at ATA Martial Arts Studio found a cellphone in a changing room, court records said.

He consented to a search of the phone, which revealed six deleted files of students, all under age 14, in changing rooms, authorities said.

Scheer must successfully complete the treatment program he has started, must not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and can’t own surveillance equipment.

