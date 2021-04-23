Prosecutors drop sex abuse case against Williston man following court ruling

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_70563_ver1_20161219021537-159532

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Williston man convicted of sexual abuse after the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

The Williston Herald reported Friday that prosecutors in Williams County have dropped charges against 44-year-old Juan Antonio Martinez.

Martinez was convicted in February 2019 of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in 2017. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But the state Supreme Court in March ordered a new trial.

Martinez’s attorneys argued the courtroom was closed twice during his initial trial, violating Martinez’s rights.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion to dismiss the case that the girl wouldn’t be available to testify and her family was concerned about another trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News