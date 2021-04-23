Prosecutors drop sex abuse case against Williston man following court ruling

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Williston man convicted of sexual abuse after the state Supreme Court ordered a new trial.

The Williston Herald reported Friday that prosecutors in Williams County have dropped charges against 44-year-old Juan Antonio Martinez.

Martinez was convicted in February 2019 of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times in 2017. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. But the state Supreme Court in March ordered a new trial.

Martinez’s attorneys argued the courtroom was closed twice during his initial trial, violating Martinez’s rights.

Prosecutors wrote in a motion to dismiss the case that the girl wouldn’t be available to testify and her family was concerned about another trial.