NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Another man has pleaded guilty in a massive drug investigation known as “Operation Denial”.

The investigation began after 18-year-old Bailey Henke, of Grand Forks died from a fatal overdose in January of 2015.

Friday, according to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jason Berry of Montreal, Canada, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and import it into the U.S., resulting in serious bodily injury and death.

Authorities say the conspiracy involved distributing fentanyl and other similar substances from Canada and China into the United States, resulting in 15 overdoses, four of which were fatal.

According to court documents, Berry arranged the distribution of fentanyl to the U.S. and elsewhere, while he was in a Canadian prison.

Berry is among more than 30 individuals involved in the case.

Additional defendants charged in federal court in this investigation include:

District of North Dakota

Jian Zhang, aka Hong Kong Zaron, 43, of Chine; Xuan Cahn Nguyen, aka Jackie and Jackie Chan, 42, of Quebec, Canada; Marie Um, aka Angry Bird, 41, of Quebec, Canada; and Vannek Um, 44, of Quebec, Canada, were changed by a superseding indictment returned on Jan. 18, 2018, with drug trafficking conspiracy. also charged with international money laundering conspiracy were Na Chu, 41; Yeyou Chu, 40; Cuiying Liu, 66; and Keping Zhang, 66, all Chinese nationals. On May 31, 2022, Nguyen pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and import fentanyl analogs and conspiring to launder money;

On March 22, 2018, Steven Barros Pinto, aka Yeaboy, 41, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and controlled substance analogs resulting in serious bodily injury and death, conspiracy to import controlled substances and controlled substance analogs into the United States resulting in serious bodily injury and death and continuing criminal enterprise. On Nov. 28, 2018, a superseding indictment was filed adding the charges of obstruction of justice and money laundering conspiracy. On July 9, 2021, a federal jury convicted Pinto for conspiring to import and distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, continuing criminal enterprise, money laundering conspiracy, and multiple obstruction offenses. He was sentenced on Oct. 14, 2021, to serve 400 months in federal prison;

Brandon Corde Hubbard, 47, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in serious bodily injury and death, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and money laundering conspiracy. He was sentenced on July 13, 2016, to serve life in federal prison;

Ryan Jon Jense, 27, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, pleaded guilty on Feb. 27, 2015, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in serious bodily injury and death, one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, two cunts of distributing of a controlled substance resulting in bodily injury and money laundering conspiracy. He was sentenced on Feb. 1, 2016, to serve 240 months in federal prison;

Joshua Tyler Fulp, 27, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty on June 23, 2015, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in serious bodily injury and death. He was sentenced to serve 144 months in federal prison;

Kain Daniel Schwandt, 26, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty on July 24, 2015, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced on Jan. 25, 2016, to serve 43 months in federal prison;

David Todd Noye Jr., 26, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2015, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced on Jan. 25, 2016, to serve 39 months in federal prison;

of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2015, to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced on Jan. 25, 2016, to serve 39 months in federal prison; Jameson Robert Sele, 27, of Grand Forks, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He was sentenced on July 17, 2015, to serve 36 months in federal prison;

Braden James Foley, 35, of Olympia, Washington, pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2016, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on Nov. 21, 2016, to serve 30 months in federal prison;

Anthony Santos Gomes, 37, originally of Rhode Island and Davie, Florida, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances and controlled substance analogs resulting in serious bodily injury and death and money laundering conspiracy. In addition to pleading guilty, Gomes agreed to forfeit a residence located in Davie, Florida; $162,836 in cash; a 2007 Maserati Quattroporte; 2017 Polaris Sportsman XP ATV; and assorted jewelry valued at $64,725. He was sentenced on July 30, 2021, to serve 360 months in federal prison;

Amanda Schneider, 32, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. She was sentenced on Jan. 17, 2019, to serve 15 months in federal prison;

Keveen Nobre, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Oct. 10, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on April 17, 2019, to serve 30 months in federal prison;

Robinson, Gomez, 39, of Charlotte, North Carolina, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on April 17, 2019, to serve 180 months in federal prison;

David Campbell, 61, of Plantation, Florida, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on April 17, 2019, to serve 120 months in federal prison;

Louis Bell, 34, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8, 2018, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on April 18, 2019, to serve 201 months in federal prison;

Elizabeth Ton, 31, of Davie, Florida, pleaded guilty on June 18, 2018, to money laundering conspiracy. She was sentenced on March 8, 2019, to serve 41 months in federal prison; and

Danny Gamboa, 25, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He was sentenced on April 17, 2019, to serve 25 months in federal prison.

District of Oregon