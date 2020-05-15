Ramstad Middle School burglarized as students’ belongings awaited pick-up; suspect arrested

A Minot man is in custody, accused of burglarizing Erik Ramstad Middle School in Minot and damaging property inside.

The Minot Police Department says a 22-year-old man from Minot was arrested Friday after 6:30 AM. Police say they received a call earlier in the morning of a suspicious person outside an apartment complex in northwest Minot.

After officers made contact with their suspect, another call came in reporting “signs of forced entry and property damage” at Erik Ramstad Middle School.

A photo sent to KX News by a viewer shows paper bags holding students’ belongings apparently strewn about in a common area of the school.

Police say their investigation led them to conclude that the 22-year-old suspect was linked to the burglary. He was taken to the Ward County Jail on suspicion of burglary, a class C felony.

Court records to not indicate that formal charges have yet been filed.