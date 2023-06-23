MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson have been found guilty for the February 2022 murder of Regina’s husband, Wade Goodale, after a four-day trial concluded earlier today and a three-hour jury deliberation.

Anderson was found guilty of Murder (Class AA Felony) and Goodale was found guilty of Accomplice to Murder (Class AA Felony).

Court documents stated that Regina and Wade had a domestic altercation a few days before the incident. On February 24, 2022, a witness told police that Wade had locked himself in a vehicle and Anderson, who was romantically involved with Regina, allegedly broke the driver’s side door window and physically assaulted Wade through the open window.

Regina was reportedly sitting in the backseat of Anderson’s vehicle during the incident.

According to court documents, Regina Goodale allegedly told police that she heard a shot and then Anderson returned to the vehicle and told her he didn’t shoot Wade anywhere that could kill him.

Wade was taken to Trinity Hospital by first responders where he later died from his injuries.

Later that same day, police arrested Mathew Anderson for the murder of Wade Goodale. A few months later in June of 2022, police arrested Regina Goodale as an accomplice to the murder.

With the ruling coming down that both Goodale and Anderson have been found guilty, a sentencing hearing will now be scheduled for the two of them. Both are charged with a Class AA Felony which in North Dakota is punishable by up to life in prison without parole.

