One dead after shooting in Minot near Town & Country Shopping Center

9:41 p.m.

The male victim in Wednesday’s shooting has died from his injuries. Additional details will be released Thursday morning.

8:59 p.m.

One person is in custody, and the victim has been taken to Trinity Hospital, according to the Minot Police Department.

8:42 p.m.

KX News has received reports of shots fired in Minot near the Town & Country Shopping Center.

Nearby residents tell us of police presence on south Main Street near 16th Avenue SW as a possible victim was taken out on a stretcher, and a suspect in handcuffs.

Police Chief John Klug says there are no further details at this time.

KX News is following this story closely and will give updates on air and online as soon as possible.