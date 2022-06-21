BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Rolanda Doyle was given an additional charge in the death of a 5-year-old boy.

According to court documents, Rolanda has now been charged with murder. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only, and she’s been ordered to have no contact with minors.

A jury trial is set for mid-October.

Bismarck police responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old on Feb. 18. Officers say they found him unconscious, not breathing, with numerous injuries throughout his body.

Later, the boy was identified as Geremy Doyle.

Two others are charged in connection with his death, including Serenity Foots, who was charged with child abuse and neglect, and, Russell James, who was charged with child neglect.

In a preliminary court hearing, we also learned that Rolanda is Geremy’s aunt and received custody of him in 2021.