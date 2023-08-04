NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 31-year-old Roseglen woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning on Highway 23 about 1 mile east of New Town.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, they received a report of a female pedestrian having been hit by a car on Highway 23 around 3:45 a.m. with the witness stating that a vehicle had hit the woman and then left the scene.

The FBI is currently leading the investigation into the incident and is working with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Three Affiliated Tribes Police, and the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department.

Law Enforcement is asking the public for any information related to the incident. Anyone with

information is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at

(admin line) 701-328-2447 or (State Radio) 701-328-9921.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.