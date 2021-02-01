Routine Dickinson traffic stop nets several drug-related arrests

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An alert Dickinson Police officer managed to turn a routine traffic stop into several drug arrests.

During a stop close to midnight on January 30, the officer heard what he considered were inconsistent stories from the four occupants of the vehicle. He also observed what he thought was nervous behavior among the four.

A Stark County Sheriff’s K-9 was deployed to the scene and, according to authorities, alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales and a stolen handgun.

In addition, police say they found evidence of a counterfeiting operation which included blank checks and a printer.

The four were arrested on various charges including drug possession, conspiracy to deliver heroin, counterfeiting and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two of the men arrested are from Washington state. Another is from Idaho and the fourth person is from Jamestown.

All four are in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting bond hearings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

A very warm start to the new week with an Arctic plunge ahead

Wild Horses

NDC FEB 1

Plays of the week

Peyton Tuhy

Car accidents up in Minot

Planning grant money available

America's Favorite Pet

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Radon testing in schools

Make-a-Wish: Case

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

WDA Basketball

BSC Volleyball

Increase in need at Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

Ward County intern

FNF Pt. 1

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News