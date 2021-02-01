Routine Dickinson traffic stop nets several drug-related arrests

An alert Dickinson Police officer managed to turn a routine traffic stop into several drug arrests.

During a stop close to midnight on January 30, the officer heard what he considered were inconsistent stories from the four occupants of the vehicle. He also observed what he thought was nervous behavior among the four.

A Stark County Sheriff’s K-9 was deployed to the scene and, according to authorities, alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Officers then searched the vehicle and found heroin, drug paraphernalia, scales and a stolen handgun.

In addition, police say they found evidence of a counterfeiting operation which included blank checks and a printer.

The four were arrested on various charges including drug possession, conspiracy to deliver heroin, counterfeiting and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two of the men arrested are from Washington state. Another is from Idaho and the fourth person is from Jamestown.

All four are in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting bond hearings.