Scam event page posing as Minot Parks District, asking you to buy tickets to the 2020 Pumpkin Walk

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An event making its rounds on Facebook is posing as the Minot Parks District and asking you to buy tickets to the Pumpkin Walk at Woodland Trail, and Minot Parks wants you to know this is a scam.

In a Facebook post on the Minot Parks District page, an image is posted of the fake event page that’s asking you to purchase tickets. Minot Parks says this event is free, and do not buy any tickets from this link.

They also said the event will not be live-streamed, like the fake event page says.

You can find the real event page on the Minot Parks official page. To see it, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Veterans Voices: Sgt. Grant Schafer

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss