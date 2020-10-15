Scam event page posing as Minot Parks District, asking you to buy tickets to the 2020 Pumpkin Walk

An event making its rounds on Facebook is posing as the Minot Parks District and asking you to buy tickets to the Pumpkin Walk at Woodland Trail, and Minot Parks wants you to know this is a scam.

In a Facebook post on the Minot Parks District page, an image is posted of the fake event page that’s asking you to purchase tickets. Minot Parks says this event is free, and do not buy any tickets from this link.

They also said the event will not be live-streamed, like the fake event page says.

You can find the real event page on the Minot Parks official page. To see it, CLICK HERE.