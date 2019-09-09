Schools release statement following a weekend bus accident

Live Now
Following a weekend bus accident that left two people injured in NW North Dakota, Westby and Grenora Schools are releasing a statement Monday morning.

The accident happened Saturday morning, leaving the bus driver and one passenger injured. The Highway Patrol has investigated but has not yet released their full report.

Superintendent Aaron Rudningen from Grenora Public Schools and Tony Holecek the Superintendent from Westby Public Schools sent the following words to KX News.

A Grenora Public School District bus traveling to a Volleyball game was involved in an accident on County Road 5 in rural Williams County. 

The bus was carrying the MonDak Thunder junior high Volleyball team involving Grenora and Westby schools, a total of 23 passengers were on the bus.

The Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the accident.   Counselors will be available on Monday at the school.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their quick response and excellent medical care.  Grenora Ambulance, Grenora Rural Fire Department, Williston Ambulance, Williston Fire Department, William County Emergency Management, CHI St. Alexius Hospital, medical professionals that were called in to assist CHI St. Alexius Hospital, parents, relatives, and other good Samaritans that helped.   Your hard work and dedication is so greatly appreciated.

