Search warrant leads to seizure of 5,000 fentanyl pills, Minot man arrested

Over 5,000 fentanyl pills were seized after members of the Ward County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Larry Owens.

Owens was arrested for conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver.

Police say the pills had an approximate street value of $350,000 and are the largest seizure of fentanyl pills the Minot area has seen to date.

The Ward County Drug Task Force is composed of officers from the Minot Police Department, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Dept. of Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol.

