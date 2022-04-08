The last of three adults charged in the February death of a 5-year-old Bismarck boy has pleaded not guilty to charges of child neglect and abuse.

Russell James appeared in Burleigh County Court Friday morning to enter his plea.

Rolanda Doyle put in a written plea of not guilty on April 7.

Serenity Foots pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse and neglect during an April 4 court appearance.

A trial for Foots has been set for August 2.

Doyle had been the primary caretaker of the five-year-old since November 2021.

On February 18, Bismarck police responded to a report of an unresponsive five-year-old boy. Officers said they found him unconscious and not breathing with numerous injuries throughout his body. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

In court documents, police said they found video on Doyle’s phone showing the boy looking dazed, wobbling around off-balance, and falling, striking his head.

The five-year-old was described as being in clear need of medical attention in that video. He was also observed to be extremely thin.