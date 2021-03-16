Second arrest in fatal shooting of Dickinson teen

Dickinson Police have arrested a second person in connection with the fatal shooting of a Dickinson teen March 13.

Jesus Torre, 18, of Dickinson was taken into custody today, accused of tampering with physical evidence, a Class C Felony.

Investigators allege Torres helped in discarding the firearm used in the Saturday shooting. Authorities recovered the weapon Monday afternoon.

Torres was taken to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center where he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old arrested on negligent homicide charges in the shooting remains in custody at the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. A detention hearing for his case has been rescheduled for Wednesday afternoon.