BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this month, police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Crowley for delivering fentanyl to another man who overdosed and died the night he gave him the drugs.

After a further investigation by police, a second man has been arrested for their involvement in the incident, 29-year-old Bismarck man, Harlan Kastrow.

According to the affidavit, police searched a cell phone belonging to Crowley and found that after he had delivered the fentanyl, he had reached out to Kastrow saying that he had received the money. Kastrow then advises Crowley that he “got em.”

The two then met in a parking lot where Crowley paid Kastrow through CashApp.

Due to this, Kastrow was arrested on December 15 for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, Resulting in Death (Class A Felony).

He is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.