Several Vehicle Thefts Reported in Mandan Overnight

In the last 24 hours, Mandan Police have received several reports of thefts from vehicles.

They say they took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the areas of the 5000-5100 blocks of 37th and 39th Ave NW and the 3800 block of 48th St NW.

So far 3 stolen credit or debit cards have been used by the suspect/suspects.

There is surveillance video available of the area and authorities are looking at video from the businesses where the cards were used.

But Mandan PD is asking anyone with surveillance video of the area to take a look at it for anything suspicious. They are particularly looking at the time frame between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Thursday,

The possible suspect or suspects were driving a year 2000 to 2005 Red Dodge pickup with chrome running boards.

If you have any information or were a victim of theft, they ask you call the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

Several of the vehicles targeted were unlocked.

Mandan PD wants to remind people to lock their vehicles and to not leave valuables in your car at any time.