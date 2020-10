The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received “numerous” reports of a Sgt. Johnson with the Sheriff’s Office calling them about a citation or fine, and want to let the public know this is a scam.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the call is usually coming from 701-502-7616.

The post said if you receive a call from that number or from a “Sgt. Johnson” to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.