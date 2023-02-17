UPDATE: FEB. 17 – 1:56 P.M.

A person of interest has been apprehended on campus by the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department after receiving word of a bomb threat according to the University of Mary.

UMary will remain sheltered in place as law enforcement conducts a sweep of the campus.

ORIGINAL STORY: FEB. 17 – 1:50 P.M.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A shelter is currently in place for the University of Mary in Bismarck.

According to a student from the school, students and staff were sent a message by the school telling them to stay in place as the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department investigates a potential situation.

There are no details available regarding the investigation at this time.

