Sheriff’s Department identifies body of man found south of Bismarck

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who was found dead at a home just south of Bismarck Wednesday morning.

Major Jim Hulm says 68-year-old Florian Kiefer was found to have died at a home on Falconer Drive. Officials were called to the scene Wednesday morning for the report of an unconscious man.

Sheriff’s officials say “suspicious circumstances” led them to open an investigation into the death. That investigation is still “open and active,” according to a news release Thursday morning.

“Anyone who lives in or near the area of Falconer Drive that may have witnessed or heard anything between 11:00 pm on July 28th and 7:15 am on July 29th” is asked to contact the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651. The department is also requesting relevant security camera footage, and information on “strange traffic” in that area.

