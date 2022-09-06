BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Two arrests were made involving a gun being fired and a robbery in Bismarck over Labor Day weekend.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the first occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, around 2:30 p.m., involving a 28-year-old Bismarck man who shot a gun in the air within city limits at the 100 block of Maryland St. in Bismarck. He also ran over a person’s foot.

The man has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 7:10 p.m. involving a 29-year-old Mandan man who was arrested for allegedly placing a knife on the counter of a local gas station in the 2800 block of N Washington St.

The man was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.