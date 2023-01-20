MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department arrested a 22-year-old male on Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. after shooting at a Minot area residence.

According to a news release, the man has been identified as Charles Johnson Jr. and he is being charged with two counts of C-Felony Reckless Endangerment.

He shot at a house in Southeast Minot after an altercation with the person that lived there, and Johnson left the area after the shooting.

A Ward County Deputy found a vehicle matching the same description on the Highway 2 and 52 Bypass a little while later.

Johnson was taken into custody after the deputy and Minot officers conducted a felony traffic stop.

There were no reported injuries.