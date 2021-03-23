Shootout during West Fargo robbery injures juvenile in nearby home

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a juvenile in a home in West Fargo was shot in the head after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery in the neighborhood.

West Fargo police say a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy came out of a home on Parkway Drive Monday night and tried to rob the driver of a car that they had called to the location.

That’s when shots were fired and the juvenile in the home was shot.

The victim’s condition is not known. The suspects are facing three charges, including reckless endangerment with a firearm.

Police say the shooting was not related to a Sunday night case where another juvenile was shot.