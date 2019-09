SWAT is on scene outside of a Dickinson residence where there is a barricaded subject inside.

According to Dickinson Police, shots were fired in the area of Lincoln Street and 15th Avenue East, where the suspect currently has himself barricaded in a residence.

Police ask that you avoid the area. A reverse 9-11 call went out, asking residents in the immediate-area to shelter in place, as well as door to door contacts.

This is an on-going story, we’ll keep this updated with the latest.