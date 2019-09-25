SOCIAL SECURITY SCAM: Do not press 1 if you get this call

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Authorities are warning you of a growing phone scam that according to the Federal Trade Commission is already the number one scam being reported this year.

In this scam, the caller claims to be from the Social Security Administration and says your benefits will be suspended.

It will then prompt you to press 1 on your keypad if you feel this is a mistake.

If you get a call like this, DO NOT PRESS 1, officials are urging you.

Hang up.

The FTC says the Social Security Administration will never call you to ask you to send or wire cash or threaten to take away your benefits.

According to the FTC, there have been more than 70,000 reports about this scam in the first 6 months of 2019, with $17 million in reported losses.

Again, officials are reminding you to just hang up if you get a call like this and to remember not to give your SSN to anyone.

If you think you are a victim of this scam, report it to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General or the FTC immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-25-19"

High School Volleyball Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 24"

High School Soccer Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Soccer Sept. 24"

High School Tennis Sept. 24

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Tennis Sept. 24"

HH Germans

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH Germans"

Electronic Pull Tabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pull Tabs"

Hannah Herbel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hannah Herbel"

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Miners Volleyball"

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder"

Crossing Guards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crossing Guards"

Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu"

Hearing loss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearing loss"

Parenting Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parenting Class"

The Monarch Butterfly

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Monarch Butterfly"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Sober Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sober Living"

Williams Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/24"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss