FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on Thursday, July 27, that Trina Lily Hunt pled guilty before Chief Judge Peter D. Welte.

According to a news release, Hunt, who is 20 years old and from St. Michael, pled guilty to three counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

On August 11, 2021, the Bureau of Indian Affairs patrol officers responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Hunt was the driver of one of the vehicles and had two passengers. The second driver, Winter Skye Bigtrack, had four passengers.

Of those passengers, two fatalities were identified at the scene, an adult male and a juvenile male. A third passenger, a minor female, died later. A fifth passenger, another minor female, suffered injuries that required her to be brought to Fargo for treatment in the intensive care unit.

The investigation showed that Hunt and Bigtrack were driving recklessly, without licenses, while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and a controlled substance at high speeds.

Bistrack previously pled guilty and was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison along with three years of supervised release.

Hunt’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m.