Stenehjem: Record homicides the ‘bleak spot’ in crime report

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 2019 state crime report shows that North Dakota saw a record 26 homicides last year, a number that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem called the “one bleak spot” in the annual summary.

Stenehjem says 10 of the killings were the result of domestic violence, two of which involved infants, and 10 of the victims were shot to death.

There were 17 homicides reported in 2018.

Stenehjem says the rest of the report “includes mostly encouraging news on the crime front,” The long-term rate of the most serious offenses appears to have reached a plateau and even declined.

Aggravated assaults, drug offenses, and drunken driving numbers were all down in 2019.