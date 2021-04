Saturation patrols in Stutsman County on April 16 resulted in six arrests, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Three of those arrests were for driving under the influence, and the other three were for drug-related violations.

Troopers also conducted a sobriety checkpoint between 8 and 10 p.m., where 105 vehicles went through the checkpoint. Troopers say no arrests were made during that portion.