Suspect Photos in Mandan stabbing

Mandan Police have released two images of the suspect in a stabbing that took place Friday morning in the Mandan Walmart.

Police ask people not to approach the suspect and call police at 701-667-3250 or 911.

UPDATE: Mandan Police say there’s no connection at this time between a stabbing victim and the suspect in a stabbing that took place in the Mandan Walmart Friday morning. The victim told police he did not know the suspect.

The victim is ok and has been treated and released. Police are hoping to release more information on the suspect description soon.

Police say they are searching for a suspect, but as of 12:45 there is no suspect in custody. Walmart started clearing the building, and Mandan Police then helped in the evacuation as soon as they responded.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says the suspect stabbed a Walmart vendor in the ear at about 11:30 am.

Walmart has been evacuated and is still being searched by Mandan PD. Police say it’s a large building and they are making sure everything is thoroughly searched.