Suspect in Minot homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals after deadly car chase in Wisconsin

A man who police say participated in a murder in Minot in January is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin say he caused a deadly traffic crash there.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed with KX News that Donald Lee Cooper Jr. was located by deputies in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this morning.

The Marshals pursued Cooper, who they say fled in a vehicle. He then crashed into another car after running a red light.

Police in Wisconsin say two people were in the car that Cooper’s vehicle collided with. Both people — a woman believed to be 20 years old and a 23-year-old man — died of their injuries.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Cooper into custody after the crash.

Cooper faces four felony charges related to a January homicide. On January 12th, Minot Police say 29-year-old Dominick Stephens was fatally shot in northwest Minot. Stephens crashed his car near the Minot State University Dome after being shot, and was transported to a hospital where he died of his wounds.

Police arrested Marcus Lee later that week. He pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to murder.

Police also arrested Michael Dennis II and charged him with being a murder accomplice, as well as attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and terrorizing. His next court appearance is scheduled for May.

Donald Lee Cooper Jr. faces the same set of charges. Both men could spend life in prison if they’re found guilty.