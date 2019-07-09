Suspect in multiple robbery cases arrested in Minot

A Burlington man was arrested in connection with several robbery and theft incidents in Minot.

Minot police believe Jordan Groninger of Burlington was responsible for two incidents on Monday, and two more robberies that took place in June.

Around 3:00 pm Monday, officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Racers Gas Station. Police say the suspect fled before they could arrive.

Then at 4:20 pm, officers say they responded to another report of a theft — this time at the Quality Inn. The suspect is said to have jumped over the unattended counter, taken an undisclosed amount of money, and fled again.

Police eventually identified the suspect as Jordan Groninger of Burlington, who was located in northwest Minot by police.

Groninger was also charged in connection with two robberies that occurred at Minot businesses in late June — one at a Shell gas station on June 23rd and the other at a Mobil gas station June 30th.

Groninger was charged with four felony-level counts of robbery or burglary and taken to the Ward County Jail.