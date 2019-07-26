Suspect shot with “less-lethal” rounds by police, then charged with terrorizing in McKenzie County

A man from Premont, Texas faces two felony charges in Northwest District Court after a weekend incident near Watford City.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Ricardo Munoz Jr. drove his vehicle into a camper in an RV park south of Watford City early Saturday morning. Shots were also reportedly fired at the scene.

When authorities arrived, they say Munoz refused to cooperate, then became threatening to police. Officials say they used “less-lethal impact munitions” and a taser to apprehend him.

Munoz has been charged with Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Endangerment — both Class C Felonies. He could be sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison on each count.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 22nd.