Suspect wanted in March stabbing arrested in Bismarck

A Bismarck man who police wanted for a stabbing incident in early March has been arrested.

Burleigh County Detention Center records indicate that 49-year-old Lucio Cruz was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz was wanted for aggravated assault. Police say he got into a dispute over a cell phone with a woman on East Broadway Avenue in Bismarck in early March. Police say he struck the woman in the back, leaving a stab wound.

Court records show that Cruz made his initial appearance in South Central District Court Thursday morning. He was ordered to be held on $20,000 bond, and to stay in the Bismarck-Mandan area.