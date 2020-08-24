Suspect who fled into Hazelton sunflower field arrested in Morton County

A man who evaded authorities in several counties for nearly a week was arrested over the weekend.

Morton County court records show 25-year-old Brandon Kuhn is charged with fleeing police and reckless endangerment, both class C felonies. He is also accused of wearing a mask while committing a crime, a class A misdemeanor, and driving with a suspended license, a class B misdemeanor.

A police affidavit says Kuhn was spotted Saturday night driving a truck in Mandan. Authorities say they tried to pull him over, but he fled, running a red light in the process.

Police say they tracked him down to a locked shed in southeast Mandan. After a standoff, police took him into custody.

The arrest came almost a week after authorities say Kuhn led them on a chase from Bismarck to rural Emmons County, where he fled into a field of sunflowers near Hazelton.

Kuhn was also suspected of stealing a pickup truck from a farm two days later. The truck was found unattended in Mandan later that day.

The sheriff of Emmons County says additional charges are forthcoming in that county.

