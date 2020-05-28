Suspected accomplice in Minot murder sentenced to 20 years in prison

A man accused of participating in a homicide in Minot in January has been sentenced to spend 20 years in prison.

22-year-old Marcus Lee appeared in North Central District Court on Thursday afternoon.

There, Judge Doug Mattson sentenced Lee to serve 20 years, with five years suspended. The sentencing includes a condition that he must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, or 17 years.

His imprisonment will be followed by three years of probation.

Lee pleaded guilty in January, days after Dominick Stephens was shot to death in northwest Minot.

Another suspected conspirator, Michael Dennis, pleaded guilty to being an accomplice to murder and attempted murder on April 15th. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12th.

Donald Lee Cooper, who faces similar charges in the case, is tied up in the Wisconsin court system. He was charged with reckless homicide after he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle while fleeing U.S. Marshals who tried to apprehend him for his suspected role in the Minot murder. No court dates have been scheduled for Cooper in North Dakota.

Sheridan Simms, who is accused of hindering law enforcement’s investigation of the homicide, has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 17th.