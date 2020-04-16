Suspected accomplice to January murder pleads guilty in Minot

One of the men accused of playing a role in a homicide in January has entered guilty pleas in North Central District Court.

Court records show Michael Dennis II pleaded guilty to being an accomplice in the murder of Dominick Stephens, who died of gunshot wounds he sustained on January 12th. Dennis also pleaded guilty to attempted murder. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 12th.

Two other men have also been charged in relation to the January homicide.

Marcus Lee was arrested less than a week after the shooting. He entered a guilty plea to being an accomplice to murder. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 28th. Prosecutors are asking for a 20-year sentence with at least 85-percent served.

Donald Lee Cooper, Jr., who was also charged with being an accomplice to murder and attempted murder, is being held in Wisconsin on two reckless homicide charges there. The U.S. Marshals Service says fled to Wisconsin after the crime in Minot, and was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Milwaukee on April 3rd. During the pursuit, Cooper ran a red light and collided with another car, killing two people. A status conference has been scheduled in Wisconsin for May 15th.