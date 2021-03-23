Highway Patrol says suspicious object found in Emmons County is a pipe bomb

3/25/2021, 3:34 p.m.

Troopers say preliminary analysis of the “suspicious object” found on March 23 in Emmons County indicates it was a pipe bomb.

The bomb was not found in or near any structures, and the origin of the device is still under investigation.

After being rendered safe by the Bismarck Bomb Squad, the device was turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for examination.

The Highway Patrol says if you have any information about the bomb, contact them at 844-474-6347 or 701-328-2447.

3/23/2021, 4:15 p.m.

A “suspicious object” was found by a Department of Transportation employee on Highway 1804 while performing maintenance on the road, causing the road to close for about two hours.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a DOT employee reported the object to law enforcement. The employee found it on Hwy 1804 near mile marker 45 in Emmons County on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m.

The object was rendered safe by the Bismarck Bomb Squad at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol, who is leading the investigation, says due to the ongoing investigation, no information will be released about the makeup, specific location or condition of the object at this time.