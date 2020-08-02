SWAT team called in for standoff in Mandan’s Lakewood Townhomes

Early Sunday, Mandan Police called a SWAT team to Lakewood Townhomes, where a man had barricaded himself inside a bathroom before being forced out hours later by chemical agents.

A call was made at roughly 3:30 a.m. for a domestic dispute, which resulted in the arrest of the subject. Weapons were involved, according to Mandan Police Lieutenant Rick Widicker.

The SWAT team was at the scene, located in the 2900 block of 40th Ave SE, Mandan, until shortly after 10 a.m.

Widicker said charges are pending in the ongoing investigation, and more information will be made public as it becomes available.

