BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Police have been following the paper trail from a fentanyl overdose death earlier this month in Bismarck and have now arrested a third individual who was connected to the sale of the drug.

The first arrest was Joshua Crowley, who allegedly sold fentanyl to the individual who died. The next was Harlan Kastrow who police say received money from Crowley through CashApp after the sale was made. And now after further investigation, police have arrested 31-year-old Dustin Sapot of Bismarck.

According to the affidavit, Sapot received money from Kastrow through CashApp following the transaction with Crowley. Police were able to discover this after Kastrow’s arrest when they searched his phone.

Sapot was then arrested on Monday, December 18, and taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl, Resulting in Death (Class A Felony).

He is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.