Police: Four shot, one dead in Grand Forks after officers attempt to serve civil paperwork

Four people were shot, including two law-enforcement officers, and at least one person has died in an incident on Wednesday, May 27, in south Grand Forks.

The conditions of the other three people are not known at this time.

It started as a routine service of civil paperwork at an apartment at 2627 S. 17th St. around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Derik Zimmel, a spokesman for the Grand Forks Police Department. It quickly escalated into gunfire.

“Two sheriff’s deputies were attempting to serve civil paperwork,” Zimmel said. “A male subject from within that apartment, unexpectedly and without warning, opened fire. The officers called for immediate assistance; hence, the response that we have here today.”

Officers from the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Police Department, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the UND Police Department and the U.S. Border Patrol were on scene shortly after the incident.

They taped off the crime scene as numerous bystanders watched and took video.

Streets near the scene were closed almost immediately.

This is a developing story. KX News will update this story as more information becomes available.