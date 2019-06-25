Timeline: Search for missing Bismarck infant

The timeline of baby LeahMae going missing is not filled with detail, however, Police are hoping it can help find more information.

AMBER ALERT ISSUED for LeahMae

LeahMae Morsette was last seen at 1 am on June 24th in the 300 block of West Arbor Ave in Bismarck.

A welfare check on LeahMae conducted at 6 pm that same day.

Bismarck Police say after driving around LeahMae’s mother for 3 hours, and not finding her, she was officially considered missing at 9 pm.

Police first released information to the media at 10:23 pm Monday night.



Tuesday more information was released and Cole Pfaff was named a person of interest at 9:15 am June 25th.

At 12:50 Tuesday police updated the search saying drones, ATV’s, watercraft and a search by foot were all underway.

The main goal, bringing home baby LeahMae.

At 1:30 pm Tuesday afternoon the BCI and Bismarck Police officially activated an Amber Alert

If you have any information on Cole Pfaff or LeahMae’s whereabouts you are asked to call Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212. You can also text a tip, to remain anonymous text 8-4-7-4-1-1



