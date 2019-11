Nearly a year after a deadly car crash, a Tioga man is charged with manslaughter.

Dacotah Hanson faces a Class B felony after court documents state on Nov. 28, 2018, he recklessly caused the death of another human being.

Hanson is accused of recklessly driving a motor vehicle that resulted in the death of his passenger.

He is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, another Class B felony.

Hanson’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, Nov. 7.