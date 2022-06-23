FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Erich Longie Jr., of Tokio, was sentenced to serve life in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple child abuse charges.

On May 6, 2020, agents with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to Erich and Tammy Longie’s home on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Law enforcement says they found a dead child in the basement with bruising throughout the body. An autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

The child’s sibling was examined at a local hospital and determined to need a higher level of care. The child had bruising all over its body that was consistent with abuse.

Spirit Lake Tribal Social Services placed the two children in foster care in the Longie home in July of 2019.

The investigation also revealed that two biological children were abused as well.

Erich pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder within Indian Country, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country.

Tammy’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9 for second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country and child neglect in Indian Country.