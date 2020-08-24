Trial begins for Montana man accused of causing fatal crash near New Town

A man from Dagmar, Montana who authorities say was criminally negligent when he crashed his semi truck in October of 2018 is standing trial this week.

Douglas Landis is accused of two counts of negligent homicide, both class C felonies. Court records indicate a jury trial started Monday.

The charges stem from a fatal crash in October of 2018. The Highway Patrol says Landis was behind the wheel of a semi truck that crossed the center line of a snowy Highway 23 and crashed head-on with a pickup truck.

Both people in the pickup, Taylor Denny and David Wilcox, were killed in the crash.

Each class C felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The jury trial is slated to last up to five days.