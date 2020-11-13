Trial of quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak delayed to June of 2021

A trial that was set to begin this month has been delayed by more than half a year.

Court records indicate the trial of Chad Isaak has been rescheduled to begin on June 7th, 2021. It was previously slated to begin November 30th.

South Central District Court Administrator Donna Wunderlich told KX News the decision was made in part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents say “multiple procedural, constitutional, and post-conviction relief issues have been raised nationwide as a result of attempts to hold trial during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and parties are concerned about the same arising in this matter as a result of holding an over two-week long jury trial during the highest peak of the pandemic in North Dakota.”

They also lay out a risk for health and safety of jurors, families, court staff and and other witnesses and parties who will be traveling from across the state. Some of the State’s witnesses are in quarantine presently according to court documents .

The trial had been set for 10 days, however the State and Defense say the trial could last a week longer than currently set. All of these grounds were taken into consideration by Judge David Reich who moved the trial.

Isaak pleaded not guilty to killing four employees of RJR Maintenance and Management in April of 2019.

Court records show the trial is scheduled for three weeks in June 2021.